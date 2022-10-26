Public voting is now open for the UK-wide Asian Curry Awards - meaning you can vote for your favourite curry in Glasgow, to help support hospitality in the city.

The longlist for this year’s Asian Curry Awards has been revealed, along with the announcement of the creation of an inaugural ‘Pat Chapman Memorial Award’ - to honour its long-time chairman of judges, who sadly died in July.

A record number of nominees will now be whittled down by online public vote, before visiting judges determine the eventual winners. These winners will be honoured at a glitter awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on 20 November.

The nominees for Glasgow are:

Charcoals Restaurant, Glasgow

Multan Tandoori, Paisley

Swadish By Ajay Kumar, Glasgow

Millennium Balti, Glasgow

Charcoals is one of the restaurants up for the Asian Curry Awards.

With restaurateurs facing rising food prices, increased energy costs, staff shortages, and customers experiencing a cost-of-living crisis, Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), urged the public to cast their votes, as a prestigious accolade can have a significant boost to an establishment’s bottom line.

Advertisement

Yawar Khan said: “Every week I hear from another owner closing their restaurant because they cannot see an end in sight to the economic situation – but an award win can bring a massive upsurge in trade.

“For customers wanting to help their favourite restaurants survive, their votes can be crucial.”

This year winners will also be included in the ACF’s new ‘One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants’ guide.

The Asian Curry Awards cover all Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

How to vote