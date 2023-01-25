‘American-style diner’ set to open on former site of Bread Meats Bread

The American style diner is set to be open by the same restraunter behind Old Salty’s on Byre’s Road

An American-style diner is set to open in a former Bread Meats Bread unit in Glasgow’s city centre.

The man behind Old Salty’s — a Byres Road chippy and Italian restaurant — has plans for a new venue on the corner of St Vincent Street and Renfield Street.

Lawrence McManus’ firm Dynamic Food and Drink Ltd secured a provisional premises licence, allowing the sale of alcohol, from the city’s Licensing Board on Friday.

Licensing lawyer, Archie MacIver, described his client as a “very experienced” operator and said there were plans to invest around £200,000 in the project.

Mr MacIver revealed Mr McManus is also in talks with a neighbouring property as he wants to extend the restaurant.

If that move goes ahead, the firm will need to appear in front of the Licensing Board again to vary the premises licence.

Mr MacIver said: “The current premises we are talking about here are at the corner of St Vincent Street and Renfield Street. They operated for many years as Bread Meats Bread.”