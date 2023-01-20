Register
111 by Modou launch new six-course vegan menu for Veganuary

The sister restaurant to Six by Nico launched their vegan tasting menu this month

By Liam Smillie
2 minutes ago

111 by Modou, the sister restaurant to Six by Nico, have launched a new vegan tasting menu for Veganuary.

The new six-course tasting menu was created by chef Modou Diagne, who aimed to introduce a ‘diverse vegan tasting experience’. The menu was launched last week, January 13, and will run until February 3.

Priced at £30 a person, the menu has been designed to ‘appeal to all tastes, not just Vegans’. 111 uses local seasonal produce in its cooking, and head chef Modou hopes that customers will be willing to try something new. A vegan wine pairing is also avaliable for a surcharge of £30.

Chef Modou Diagne said:To kick off the new year right this January, we’ve challenged ourselves to create a full vegan menu for the first time ever. We’ve been making vegan dishes for a long time but never made a big deal about it, so this is a new addition to our ever-growing vegan customer family “.

111 by Modou launched their six course tasting menu for Veganuary

The new six-course menu is avaliable until February 3, here’s what it looks like:

AMUSE-BOUCHE

Cucumber, Sorrel, Lettuce & Avocado Gazpacho

FIRST STARTER

Roasted Tandoori Carrot, Vegan Cream Cheese & Carrot Top Pesto

SECOND STARTER

Beetroot Tartare / Pickled Beetroot / Vegan Cheese Mousse / Shallot / Bulls Blood

FIRST MAIN

Celeriac “Risotto”, Black Garlic & Hen of the Woods Mushroom

MAIN

Cauliflower Steak, Samphire, Caper Raisin & Spiced Beignet

DESSERT

Tofu Ganache, Chocolate Soil, Blood Orange Gel, Blood Orange Sorbet

111 by Modou is located at 111 Cleveden Rd, Kelvinside, Glasgow G12 0JU. The restaurant will be open every Tuesday - Thursday from 5pm - 12am and Friday - Sunday’s from 12pm -12am. Bookings are now available at www.111bymodou.co.uk/booking

