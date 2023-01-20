111 by Modou launch new six-course vegan menu for Veganuary

111 by Modou, the sister restaurant to Six by Nico, have launched a new vegan tasting menu for Veganuary.
The new six-course tasting menu was created by chef Modou Diagne, who aimed to introduce a ‘diverse vegan tasting experience’. The menu was launched last week, January 13, and will run until February 3.
Priced at £30 a person, the menu has been designed to ‘appeal to all tastes, not just Vegans’. 111 uses local seasonal produce in its cooking, and head chef Modou hopes that customers will be willing to try something new. A vegan wine pairing is also avaliable for a surcharge of £30.
Chef Modou Diagne said:“To kick off the new year right this January, we’ve challenged ourselves to create a full vegan menu for the first time ever. We’ve been making vegan dishes for a long time but never made a big deal about it, so this is a new addition to our ever-growing vegan customer family “.
The new six-course menu is avaliable until February 3, here’s what it looks like:
AMUSE-BOUCHE
Cucumber, Sorrel, Lettuce & Avocado Gazpacho
FIRST STARTER
Roasted Tandoori Carrot, Vegan Cream Cheese & Carrot Top Pesto
SECOND STARTER
Beetroot Tartare / Pickled Beetroot / Vegan Cheese Mousse / Shallot / Bulls Blood
FIRST MAIN
Celeriac “Risotto”, Black Garlic & Hen of the Woods Mushroom
MAIN
Cauliflower Steak, Samphire, Caper Raisin & Spiced Beignet
DESSERT
Tofu Ganache, Chocolate Soil, Blood Orange Gel, Blood Orange Sorbet
111 by Modou is located at 111 Cleveden Rd, Kelvinside, Glasgow G12 0JU. The restaurant will be open every Tuesday - Thursday from 5pm - 12am and Friday - Sunday’s from 12pm -12am. Bookings are now available at www.111bymodou.co.uk/booking