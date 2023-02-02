Popular upmarket eatery, Six by Nico, announced that their new West End restaurant will be open to the public later this month.

The third Six by Nico branch In Glasgow will open at 358 Byres Road (right across the road from Waitrose) in the West End on February 27, just a short walk from Hillhead Subway station.

The Glasgow-based group currently have two other restaurants in the Southside on Nithsdale Road, and on Argyle Street in Finnieston. Six by Nico is well-known by Glasgow foodies - and has got wide-spread acclaim from British food critics. It’s a much posher affair than your average Glasgow restaurant - with new six-course tasting menus introduced every six weeks.

Founder Nico Simeone made the announcement to his fans on the Six by Nico Facebook page last night.

The restaurant has existing branches in Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester, Liverpool, and London - they also opened three brand new restaurants within a year between 2021-2022.

From June 2021 to June 2022 the company invested £3.9m, opening new Six by Nico sites in Canary Wharf (August 2021), Dublin (November 2021) and Aberdeen (April 2022). Sixco, the restaurant group behind Six by Nico, also started up the company Tan&Ns. (September 2021), a wine importer that supplies all the group’s liquid requirements. An £11.5m funding facility was also agreed with challenger bank ThinCats to support Sixco’s ambitious expansion strategy.

The Byres Road opening is just one of four new Six by Nico openings in the UK this year - with Simeone teasing ‘bar and bakery’ ventures in the first half of 2023. Later this year the group even intends on opening a restaurant in Dubai.

Speaking previously about the restaurants success, the founder of Six by Nico, Nico Simeone said: “While Covid was a huge challenge, we’ve bounced back very strongly, thanks to our amazingly loyal customer base who stayed with us through the lockdowns and have returned to our restaurants in phenomenal numbers.

“That’s down to our dedicated and hard-working team who have been absolutely brilliant - delivering consistent creativity and fun experiences day-in, day-out.

Glaswegian Nico Simeone started Six by Nico in 2017 - which now has a turnover of around £18m

Nico Simeone continued: “At our core we are creative, agile and driven to deliver for our customers and 2023 promises to be our most exciting year.

“We’re really confident that, despite the economic headwinds, our high-value and high-experience restaurants will continue to excite our customers into the new year and beyond.”