Baillieston butcher boasts of ‘Big Mac pies’ that are ‘flying out the door’

Big Mac Pies went on offer by Chapman’s Butchers on Baillieston Main Street this week - but is Glasgow ready?

Here in Glasgow we love our scran - whether it be greasy late night kebabs, sophisticated Italian meals, authentic international street food, or anywhere in between, we’ll eat it - but one family-run butcher in Baillieston is really pushing the envelope when it comes to comfort food.

Introducing the Big Mac Pie, an invention by Chapman Butchers on the Main Street in Baillieston that premiered in the East End suburb this week - released for public consumption on August 17, 2023.

So far pies have been ‘flying out the door’ - not literally of course, flying pies would be quite the different news story - proving how popular the concept has been with Glaswegians so far.

Deconstructing the Big Mac Pie, we have:

2 x chapmans burgers

2 x slices of cheese

lots of ‘secret’ Big Mac sauce

all placed in a scotch pie shell

A Big Mac Pie offered by Chapman’s Butcher’s on the Main Street in Baillieston. A brand new concept that combines Big Macs and Scotch Pies to birth the never before seen ‘Big Mac Pie’. We are living in the future Glasgow.

The true novelty is in the pies simplicity - who needs to reinvent the wheel when you can mash two beloved Scottish concept foods together: McDonald’s and pies. A cuisine fusion that will surely go down in the annals of Scottish scran history.

Chapman’s have over 13,000 likes on Facebook - an impressive number for a community butchers, and their post about their big mac pies is one of their most popular yet. Back in 2017, the Baillieston butchers were named as finalists in the Butcher Shop of the Year competition - and with their latest invention, they could be in the running to be named the next Butcher Shop of the Year in Britain!

Other awards the business has been nominated for include ‘Steak Pie of the Year’. The family run east end butchers was established in Carntyne back in 1933 - but has been a fixture of the Baillieston community since it moved to the Main Street in 1984.

The business is currently operated by Lynne Struthers - who took over from her father, Ian Struthers, back in 2016.

In addition to Big Mac pies, the butcher also offers Chicken Pakora, South Indian Garlic Chillie Pies, Chicken Tikka Chasni Pies, and good old classic scotch pies, steak pies, and mince rounds that we all know and love.