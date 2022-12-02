It’s that time of year again, and it’s time to think about pre-ordering a steak pie for New Year’s Day. This isn’t a decision to be taken lightly, so let GlasgowWorld help you out.

New Year’s Day is nearly upon us - and what better way to mark the beginning of 2023 with a locally produced steak pie?

Glasgow is home to some world-class butchers, so we put together this list of home-town heroes and beloved city butchers where you can pre-order a steak pie for New Year’s Day 2023.

Charles Frazer

This steak pie from Charles Frazer can feed between 8-10 people comfortably.

Located in the heart of Newton Mearns, this butcher is incredibly popular with locals as well as supplying restaurants and caterers around Glasgow.

They describe their Jumbo Steak pie as a beast, boasting two and a half kilogrammes of diced rump steak and extra homemade gravy. They also claim to serve no fat or gristle in their pie only diced rump steak, pastry and gravy - with a choice of filling of sausage, mushroom, haggis, black pudding, ale, or haggis.

You can even choose the portion size ranging from a mini steak pie fit for two people for just £10 or a jumbo steak pie that can feed 8-10 comfortably for £44. You can even order online at their website.

Lupton’s

Lupton Butchers in Mount Florida bake their steak pies daily

You can find J. Lupton’s family butcher in Mount Florida in the southside of the city - and their pies are highly regarded - with many claiming to have ‘the best steak pies in Glasgow.’

They make them fresh daily - so it might be an idea to try one out before you commit to it on New Year’s Day - last year they even had several unreserved steak pies. You can find them at 1105 Cathcart Road or phone them on 0141 632 0153.

S. Collins & Son

S Collin & Son in Muirhead offer a range of Steak Pies by the pound - with the option to throw in all the trimmings

You can order steak pies, trimmings, stuffings, meats, and other accompaniments online to collect from S Collins & Son in Muirhead. It’s a bit of a drive from the city, but according to many of their 13,000 followers on Facebook, it’s well worth the trip.

You can order steak pies, fired or unfired, in 1lb,2lb, and 3lb variations depending on the size of your family (or appetite). The family run business spans three generations and boasts 75 industry award, including Scottish Butcher shop of they Year 2016/2017.

Donald’s

Donald’s in Hyndland and Uddingston sell a 1.36kg pie for £31.89

Many Glaswegians swear by Donald’s steak pies in Hyndland and Uddingston. You couldn’t ask for a more traditional steak pie - chunks of steak in their secret recipe gravy -covered in puff pastry.

You can order them online on their website and they come in 908g, 454g, and 340g variations.

Elderslie Butcher

Elderlies Butchers have several industry awards.

You can order your steak pie in advance from Elderslie Butcher’s in Johnstone is well worth a visit for their steak pies. You can order to collect your steak pie in advance . Or chance your luck and show up on the day where they bake as much as they can store, but it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

Haar at Home

This Wagyu steak pie might be even better than your granny’s - I wouldn’t let her know that though.

This steak pie really needs to be seen to be believed - if it tastes half as great as it looks then you’re in for a great end to your year. Presented by Dean Bank’s Haar at Home, this is a great way to have Michelin star quality food at home this Hogmanay.

No need to queue at the butchers either, treat yourself and the ones you love to a Wagyu steak pie - complete with all the trimmings - delivered straight to your door.

The pie serves four people and costs £69.95. Included in the pie kit is: Wagyu Steak & Mushroom Mix, Puff Pastry, Egg Yolk to Glaze, 2x Seaweed Potatoes, 2x Tenderstem Broccoli, and 1x Honey Roasted Root Vegetables.

You can also add a Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache, or Dark Chocolate Fondants with Crème Fraiche & Dulce de Leche for dessert for a little extra.