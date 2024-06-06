Bars of Glasgow: Wunderbar announces new West End location set to open this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wunderbar West End will be moving into premises on Dumbarton Road later this year.

Wunderbar have big plans for 2024 as the well-known bar will open new premises in Glasgow's West End. Since first opening their doors just off Buchanan Street at Springfield Court in 2022, Wunderbar has been a big hit with Glaswegians with it becoming one of the best bars for a late night drink and live music with there being singers on every day of the week.

Along with a brilliant video, the bar took to social media saying: “Drumroll please...

“We’re thrilled to reveal the location of our second venue in Glasgow’s West End.

59 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6PD.

“The wait is almost over! Stay tuned for the launch announcement of your new West End hangout!”

Wunderbar West End will be moving into the former premises of The Sanctuary on Dumbarton Road which said farewell to Glasgow in June 2023.