Finnieston is one of Glasgow’s most trendiest areas which has a bustling food and drink scene which was once named as “the hippest place in the UK” by The Times.

You won’t be stuck for choice if you decide to heat out into Glasgow’s West End for a bite to eat or a casual drink. Some of the bars and restaurants have been a mainstay in the neighbourhood for many years with there also being a mixture of newcomers which have settled in well.

If you would like to know more about the history and heritage of Finnieston, you can check out the history of the area through old photographs by clicking here!

So whether you are looking for a cocktail, tacos, a few pints or even lobster - here are some of our top picks in Finnieston.

1 . The Gannet Since opening their doors in Finnieston in 2013, The Gannet has been a huge part of the vibrant food and drink scene in Finnieston. Speaking about the restaurant, The Michelin Guide said: "The Gannet is a proper neighbourhood restaurant run by a close-knit team. There are playful elements to the ambitious cooking and dishes are visually impressive throughout." 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB.

2 . Crabshakk Crabshakk is one of the most spectacular seafood restaurants in Glasgow which is arguably the jewel in the crown of Finnieston. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD.

3 . Finnieston The Finnieston pride themselves on being Glasgow’s premier gin cocktail bar. Order a Picante which features Patrón Tequila, Quiquiriqui Mezcal, Spiced Pineapple Honey, Lime, and Scotch Bonnet Tincture. 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND.