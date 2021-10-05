Beat 6 charitable restaurant from the Six by Nico team to open in November

The team behind the Six by Nico family of restaurants have confirmed a November opening for their new charitable restaurant in Glasgow.

What’s happening? The Six by Nico team have confirmed that Beat 6, which will make its home on Whitehill Street, Dennistoun, will open in November.

Profits from the restaurant will go directly towards the Beatson Cancer Charity, which supports the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Restaurateur Nico Simeone, his wife and their family want to help the Beatson Cancer Charity help others in the same way it helped them. Nico’s wife is one of thousands of Scots who has benefited from the Beatson’s world-class treatment.

What to expect: The 34-cover restaurant will offer a regularly rotating tasting menu that honours some of the most popular dishes created by the Six By Nico team, since opening their first restaurant in Glasgow in 2017.

Nico Simeone from Simeone Group said: "We, like many others, hold a special place in our hearts for the Beatson. We hope that the proceeds from Beat 6 will benefit the charity and the staff to whom we owe so much, as well as provide our team with the opportunity to be a part of such an important cancer journey.

“We genuinely hope that this is the first of many Beat 6 restaurants that we will be able to open for them, and we will always be grateful for everything they do to help change the lives of those affected by cancer every day".

Martin Cawley, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, added: “We are absolutely delighted Nico has decided to open a restaurant which will support the Beatson Cancer Charity so much throughout the years.

“We are truly overwhelmed by his generosity! Nico’s family have experienced first-hand the support staff and volunteers at the Beatson offer to patients and their families when they are going through cancer treatment, and we are grateful to be working alongside such a talented restaurateur.

“Through this partnership, Beatson Cancer Charity will continue to deliver patient focused services and we are excited to be a part of Beat 6 in Glasgow’s Dennistoun area and for the public to be able to support the charity in this way.”