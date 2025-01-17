Best Brunch in Glasgow: 25 of the best places for brunch in Glasgow in 2025

Glaswegians love brunch and nothing quite beats meeting up with friends or loved ones at the weekend or on a day off to have a catch up with some delicious food.
Whether you are looking for some comfort food, small plates or fancy a boozy option with mimosas, we have picked out some of the best spots to have brunch in Glasgow in 2025.
So no matter whether you prefer sweet pancakes or a savoury sandwich, we have put a list together that should suit everyone, from a full Scottish breakfast to Belgian waffles. These are some of our favourite spots to go brunching in Glasgow in 2025!
1. Serendipity
Serendipity is one of the West End's best brunch spots Order the Hong Kong style French toast with blueberry & coconut compote, toasted coconut, and if you’re feeling extra – add streaky bacon. 657 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE. | Serendipity
2. Cafe Strange Brew
One of the best things to order at Cafe Strange Brew is the Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. It is one of the Southside’s finest cafes and is a neighbourhood favourite that is the perfect spot to head to for brunch in Glasgow whether you prefer sweet or savoury. Make sure to get there early as there is always a queue! 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew
3. Wee Paree
Wee Paree know exactly what they are doing when it comes to serving brunch in Glasgow's West End. The cafe/bistro serve up brunch, lunch & dinner seven days a week. 240 Crow Road, Glasgow G11 7PZ, | Wee Paree
4. Partick Duck Club
Partick Duck Club is a neighbourhood favourite that serve exceptional brunch dishes. Go for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. 27 Hyndland St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QF. | Partick Duck Club
