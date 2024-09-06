South Lanarkshire is made up of several great towns and each one of them has their own unique identity.

Although all might not have as many independent shops as they once used to, at the heart of any great community you should find a great butchers where you can head to for meats and steak pies.

We wanted to put together a list of some of the best butchers you can shop at in South Lanarkshire including spots in East Kilbride, Rutherglen and Uddingston.

1 . Strachan Craft Butchers Strachan Craft Butchers is one of the best butchers which you can head to in South Lanarkshire. They have three premises across South Lanarkshire in East Kilbride, Blantyre and Larkhall. | Strachan Craft Butchers

2 . Donald Butchers If you find yourself in Uddingston, make sure to pop into Donald Butchers which has been a family business since 1910. Their steaks and racks of lambs are brilliant. 77 Main St, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7EP. | Donald Butchers

3 . W & J Curley Curley Butchers in Halfway is one of the best places to pick up a steak pie in South Lanarkshire and is a real local favourite. 221 Hamilton Rd, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72 7PH. | W & J Curley