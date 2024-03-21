Glasgow's the best city for food and drink in Scotland - hand's down. It's hardly even a competition at this point, sure Edinburgh comes close, but it doesn't hold a candle to our Dear Green Place.

It's no big surprise that superstar publications like Time Out and GlasgowWorld (love those guys) pay so much attention to the goings on of the food and drink scene here in Glasgow.

International magazine Time Out pay a lot of attention to Glasgow - telling you just how well regarded our city is on the global stage. In addition to collating the best restaurants in cities across the world, Time Out also shout out some of the coolest neighbourhoods across the world - with Glasgow's Kelvinbridge and Dennistoun appearing on the list in recent years.

Today we're taking a look at 17 of the best restaurants of Glasgow according to Time Out - if you want to see the full list of 34, you can find it here.

1 . Celentano's - 28-32 Cathedral Square Time Out were a big fan of the herbs and honey sourced from the restaurant’s own garden and beehive. They also gave the restaurant a nod for being awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand within a few months of opening.

2 . Glaschu - 32 Royal Exchange Square The travel magazine were big fans of Angus beef cheek, Gigha halibut and the 'show-stopping' beef Wellington supported by black truffles, heritage carrots and micro herbs at Glaschu. Photo: Supplied

3 . Kimchi Cult - 14 Chancellor Street Time Out loved Partick Korean restaurant Kimchi Cult - they praised the price point of the food and called dishes like soy garlic fried chicken, bibimbap, kimchi burgers and kimchi cheese fries a 'delight'.