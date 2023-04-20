Register
Top 12 best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy Chinese food, here are some of the best restaurants Glasgow has to offer according to TripAdvisor

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST

Chinese food has been a popular favourite in Glasgow for a number of decades with their being a strong community across the city.

Many people tend to opt to have their Chinese food delivered but if you fancy heading out to try some of the very best dishes Glasgow has to offer, then we have you covered.

Everyone will always have their personal favourites but here are the restaurants in the city which are the best rated on TripAdvisor.

Lychee Oriental can be found on Mitchell Street in Glasgow and has won a number of awards in recent years. The set dinner menu which they offer is £17.90 and runs until 6.45pm but you best book in advance as it is a very popular spot.

1. Lychee Oriental

The modern restaurant on Sauchiehall Street offers a fantastic two course business lunch for just £8.95 which includes a number of delicious soups as well as their signature beef or chicken in sichaun sauce amongst other mains.

2. Sichaun House

Serving handmade dim sum and traditional Cantonese food this restaurant located on West NIle Street is a favourite amongst Glaswegian’s.

3. Dim Sum Restaurant

Voted as TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice for 2022, this place is well worth a visit. One of their standout dishes on the menu is the Aberdeen angus massaman curry.

4. Opium

