The Glasgow Bar Awards 2024, oft-referred to as ‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs For Bartending,’ has unveiled its impressive long list of 150 nominees across various categories.

With public nominations shaping this initial list, a panel of distinguished judges will further refine it to the top 5 finalists later this month. The final winners will be revealed in a grand celebration at The Bartender’s Ball which also plays host to esteemed awards in February.

A range of categories are represented - from best bar to best pub - this list represents 15 of the best drinks, cocktails, shots, and more that you need to try in Glasgow in 2024. All 15 drinks, presented in no particular order, are on the longlist for the highly regarded 'best drink' award.

Celebrating its third year, the innovative Glasgow Bar Awards awards are a toast to the city’s hospitality heroes, recognising the crème de la crème in Glasgow's dynamic bar landscape.

With hundreds of entries so far, voting is still open across 10 cool categories including best bar, best cocktail, unsung hero and hospitality legend. If your favourite didn’t make the long list cut, simply nominate your favourite online by midnight on Monday, 22nd January.

How to vote

The Glasgow Bar Awards invites nominations from any licensed premises within the G postcode. Winners will be selected after a comprehensive judging process involving industry votes and an esteemed panel of judges. Make your voice heard and vote online here.

1 . Appletini - Kelvingrove Cafe The cocktails at Kelvingrove Cafe are amongst the best in the city - so it can be hard to choose the best of the bunch - the good folks at the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 nominated the Appletini however.

2 . Baby Tennents - Phillies of Shawlands Guinness has its own wee bomber baby shot - so why shouldn't Tennents? Made with Cazcabel Honey Tequila + Bailey's - the Baby Tennent's at Phillie's of Shawlands made the longlist of the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024.

3 . Balche Annan - La Jupe Helensburgh Balche Annan is another contender for best cocktail at the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 - a fusion between Scottish and South American traditional drinks - the pineapple cocktail has a very unique flavour profile.

4 . Barker No 1 - Tabac Beloved city centre cocktail house - Tabac - also made the longlist for best cocktail for their creation: Barker No 1. Velvet falernum, Bacardi spiced, Banana liqueur, acid-adjusted pineapple, and orange bitters.