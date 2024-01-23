Best drinks of Glasgow: 15 Glaswegian cocktails, drinks, and more nominated for Best Drink at the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024
For the best alcoholic drinks, cocktails, shots, and more in Glasgow - look no further than the esteemed Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 longlist for 'Best Drink'
The Glasgow Bar Awards 2024, oft-referred to as ‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs For Bartending,’ has unveiled its impressive long list of 150 nominees across various categories.
With public nominations shaping this initial list, a panel of distinguished judges will further refine it to the top 5 finalists later this month. The final winners will be revealed in a grand celebration at The Bartender’s Ball which also plays host to esteemed awards in February.
A range of categories are represented - from best bar to best pub - this list represents 15 of the best drinks, cocktails, shots, and more that you need to try in Glasgow in 2024. All 15 drinks, presented in no particular order, are on the longlist for the highly regarded 'best drink' award.
Celebrating its third year, the innovative Glasgow Bar Awards awards are a toast to the city’s hospitality heroes, recognising the crème de la crème in Glasgow's dynamic bar landscape.
With hundreds of entries so far, voting is still open across 10 cool categories including best bar, best cocktail, unsung hero and hospitality legend. If your favourite didn’t make the long list cut, simply nominate your favourite online by midnight on Monday, 22nd January.
