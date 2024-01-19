These are 15 of the best good old Glaswegian pubs up for the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024

The Glasgow Bar Awards 2024, fondly referred to as ‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs For Bartending,’ has unveiled its impressive long list of 150 nominees across various categories.

With public nominations shaping this initial list, a panel of distinguished judges will further refine it to the top 5 finalists later this month. The final winners will be revealed in a grand celebration at The Bartender’s Ball which also plays host to esteemed awards in February.

Celebrating its third year, the innovative Glasgow Bar Awards awards are a toast to the city’s hospitality heroes, recognising the crème de la crème in Glasgow's dynamic bar landscape.

With hundreds of entries so far, voting is still open across 10 cool categories including best bar, best cocktail, unsung hero and hospitality legend. If your favourite didn’t make the long list cut, simply nominate your favourite online by midnight on Monday, 22nd January.

Earlier this week we published the top 15 bars on the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 - you can check it out here - this list focuses on more good old fashioned Glasgow pubs, rather than cocktail bar affairs.

Celebrating the exceptional talent within Glasgow's vibrant hospitality scene, this year’s Glasgow Bar Awards will shine a spotlight on the city's finest bars, cocktails, and industry professionals from hotels, bars and restaurants.

Previous winners include drinks legend Andy Gemmell owner of top neighbourhood bar, The Gate Glasgow, Geraldine Murphy from whisky pub, The Pot Still, secret speakeasy Wheesht (which is doing an exclusive December pop up this Christmas), alongside bartenders from Tiki Bar for best shake to name a few.

Established in January 2021, the third Glasgow Bar Awards will take place at the lavish Bartenders Ball - a grand annual bash to support anyone working in the trade at Saint Lukes on Monday, 12th February 2024.

The Glasgow Bar Awards invites nominations from any licensed premises within the G postcode. Winners will be selected after a comprehensive judging process involving industry votes and an esteemed panel of judges. Make your voice heard and vote online here.

1 . BARMAN BOABY CELEBRATES BLACKFRIARS REOPENING Glasgow institution reopens with celebrity pulling the pints The famous Blackfriars pub, a Glasgow institution, and Merchant City staple, has today reopened its doors under new ownership, the same team behind popular gastro pub The Dukeâs Umbrella and more recently, restaurant and bar space GÅst. Gavin Mitchell (centre) with Giovanna Giambastiani (social media manager) and John Molloy (group development chef).

2 . MJ Heraghty MJ Heraghty made the list for best pub at the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024

3 . Malone's Malone's Irish bar on Sauchiehall Lane also made the list for Glasgow Bar Awards 2024

4 . Phillies of Shawlands Phillies of Shawlands are on the longlist for the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024