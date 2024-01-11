What's the best fish and chips in Glasgow? A question you might have asked yourself with these being 14 of the best places to go for a fish supper in the city

People in Glasgow take fish and chips really seriously with there being no shortage of chippies around the city.

Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a chippy on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account. Regardless of whether you prefer your fish battered or breaded - we're ranking fish and chips on a few factors, principally: portion size, taste and price.

We may be using the term 'definitive' a bit loosely - but how definitive can you get when it comes to food? It's a subjective experience, and the best fish and chips today could be the worst fish and chips tomorrow.

Let's get down to business and get ready for the salt and vinegar to hit your supper.

1 . Mother Hubbard’s Fish & Chips - £12.25.

2 . Hooked Haddock Supper - £7.95.

3 . Guido's Coronation Restaraunt Large Fish & Chips - £10.95.

4 . Catch Haddock Supper - £11.50.