While many hospitality businesses are struggling with the increase in the cost of living, seeing an increase in the price of supplies, energy, wages, and more - it’s still fair to say that 2024 and 2025 so far have been an incredible time for the Glasgow food and drink scene.

In spite of all the great spots we’ve lost, brand new restaurants and cafes are popping up in their place and drawing in folks from all over to try out their scran.

Today we wanted to celebrate those brand new spots in the city which, in our opinion, are some of the best restaurants Glasgow has seen in years.

If you are already thinking about where to head to for one of your first meals in 2025 or catch up with friends for a drink, here are some of the best new places which you need to check out in 2025.

Take a look below at six new restaurants you need to try in Glasgow in 2025.

1 . Margo Margo on Miller Street is the latest Glasgow entry to the Michelin Guide and has been drawing people in from across the country in their droves thanks to their popularity amongst influencers and social media. That's not to say the hype isn't earned - the Margo is a perfection of the hospitality formula made by Scoop when they first opened Ox and Finch over a decade ago. | Margo

2 . The Clarence The Clarence is a new concept restaurant in Hyndland by the team behind Cail Bruich which aims to combine the charm of a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - expect dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame. | Contributed

3 . The Noble The Noble is a classy pub and restaurant on Bothwell Street - foodies have been saying that you can get the best roll and bacon in Scotland from this eatery. | The Noble

4 . Sear's Pizza Sear's Pizza is a great new dining concept that is sorely underutilised in Glasgow. A spot where you can get great pizza by the slice for cheap - simple but brilliant. | Contributed