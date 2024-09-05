Best of Glasgow: 25 best restaurants in Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians

Glasgow has a vibrant food and drink scene which is arguably the best in the country as there are so many different cuisines which you can choose from in the city.

Everyone has their own specific favourites and some of the places in this list are the personification of Glasgow hospitality as many have established themselves as Glasgow institutions.

We have put together recommended restaurants in Glasgow based on feedback from our readers since the start of the year.

Note: Ox and Finch is closed for renovation, reopening in Spring next year, the kitchen team are currently serving up exciting new dishes at Margo, the local hospitality group’s latest restaurant on Miller Street.

Here are the 25 best restaurants in Glasgow according to Glaswegians.

1 . Ox and Finch Ox and Finch is one of the city's hottest foodie spots and a local favourite according to our readers. Go for interesting small plates, a buzzy atmosphere and the best of local hospitality. 920 Sauchiehall St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7TF. | Ox and Finch

2 . Crabshakk Crabshakk has established itself as one of the finest spots in Glasgow for shellfish in the last decade. There’s no better place for crab cakes or lobster in the city. Get involved at either of their restaurants in Finnieston or Vinicombe Street. 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD. | Supplied

3 . Mother India Mother India are a Glasgow institution since first opening their doors in Glasgow in 1990. We just can't look past their legendary butter chicken. 28 Westminster Terrace, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RU. | Mother India

4 . Ubiquitous Chip Whether it's a pint upstairs at the bar, lunch in the sun on the mezzanine or dinner in the courtyard with courses from the spring menu, West End weekends mean a visit to The Chip. 12 Ashton Lane, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ | Supplied