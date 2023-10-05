The oldest restaurants in Glasgow are spotted all over the city - with some standing for well over 100 years!

Glasgow has long been on the forefront of Scottish cuisine - while the supposed capital of Edinburgh has plenty of Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants - Glaswegian food institutions in the West of Scotland do it best, producing some of the tastiest, well-loved menus in Britain.

One only need to look at modern Glasgow restaurants to see this, the like of Six by Nico, Ox and Finch, and other new popular eateries, offering incredible cuisine - their presence was only made possible by standing on the shoulders of Glaswegian gastronomic giants like the sorely missed Dino Ferrari’s or Koh-i-Noor.

Whether it be Indian, Asian, Middle Eastern or Scottish - all cultures of Glasgow are represented in the city’s culinary scene. In this article we wanted to look at the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, some of which are well over 100 years old, that you can still dine in today!

1 . The Buttery (1870) The Buttery, or Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery as of 2007, is believed to be Glasgow’s oldest culinary institution, established in 1870 - over 150 years ago.

2 . Rogano (1935) While Rogano shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 - it never officially closed its doors for good. Foodies around Glasgow are holding onto hope that the Glaswegian restaurant will open its doors once again. Opened in 1935, the same year as the Queen Mary liner was constructed upon the Clyde, the restaurant matched the rare Art Deco style of one of Glasgow’s proudest shipbuilding projects.

3 . La Lanterna (1970) La Lanterna, with modern branches in both the city centre and the west end, is well-known in Scotland for its award-winning Italian food and authentic cosy atmosphere.

4 . Ubiquitous Chip (1971) Ubiquitous Chip – a must visit eaterie in Glasgow - and for good reason. For the 50 years its been open its set the standard for fine dining in Glasgow’s West End. Photo: Supplied