Kids can get a £1 slice of pizza from the new popular pizzeria outside Kelvingrove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Civerinos Finnieston will offer Glasgow schoolchildren pizza slices for just £1 to help families during the cost-of-living crisis.

The initiative – which has already served thousands of cut-price slices to families in Civerinos’ Portobello and Edinburgh city centre restaurants – will run daily between 3pm and 4pm (Monday to Friday) during term time, and includes both margherita and vegan margherita slices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michele Civiera, founder of Civerinos, said: “Families are finding it tough right now, especially in the run-up to Christmas, but it’s so important for youngsters to have something to look forward to. We’ve worked with schools since we launched seven years ago, and this is just one of the many things that we do to help kids. We don’t want there to be any barrier – every child has the right to an affordable slice.This is about giving families more opportunities to enjoy important experiences together.

“Supporting communities around our restaurants is central to what we do. The buzz around our new Finnieston restaurant and support from locals and visitors has been amazing – the launch of our £1 pizza slice initiative in the city is a chance to give back.”

Kids can get a £1 slice of pizza at the new pizza shop, Civerinos in Finnieston

Civerinos Finnieston, which opened September this year, is located on Radnor Street, near Kelvingrove skatepark and Kelvingrove Gallery.