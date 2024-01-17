These are the best bars in Glasgow nominated in the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024

The much-anticipated Glasgow Bar Awards 2024, oft referred to in the industry as ‘Glasgow’s BAFTAs For Bartending,’ has unveiled its impressive long list of 150 nominees across various categories.

With public nominations shaping this initial list, a panel of distinguished judges will further refine it to the top 5 finalists later this month. The final winners will be revealed in a grand celebration at The Bartender’s Ball which also plays host to esteemed awards in February.

With hundreds of entries so far, voting is still open across 10 cool categories including best bar, best cocktail, unsung hero and hospitality legend. If your favourite didn’t make the long list cut, simply nominate your favourite online by midnight on Monday, January 22.

Previous winners include drinks legend Andy Gemmell owner of top neighbourhood bar, The Gate Glasgow, Geraldine Murphy from whisky pub, The Pot Still, secret speakeasy Wheesht (which is doing an exclusive December pop up this Christmas), alongside bartenders from Tiki Bar for best shake to name a few.

Established in January 2021, the third Glasgow Bar Awards will take place at the lavish Bartenders Ball - a grand annual bash to support anyone working in the trade at Saint Lukes on Monday, 12th February 2024.

The Glasgow Bar Awards invites nominations from any licensed premises within the G postcode. Winners will be selected after a comprehensive judging process involving industry votes and an esteemed panel of judges. Make your voice heard and vote online here.

The Glasgow Bar Awards take place at The Bartender’s Ball at Saint Lukes on Monday, 12th February 2024. Tickets include complimentary food and drink, entertainment and cost £20 - you can buy tickets from here.

1 . The Absent Ear The hidden Merchant City cocktail bar inspired by Van Gogh, The Absent Ear, was named on the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 longlist.

2 . Anchor Line The Anchor Line in the Merchant City featured on the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 longlist

3 . Charlie Browns Charlie Browns - the hidden speakeasy cocktail bar on Victoria Road - made the longlist for the Glasgow Bar Awards 2023

4 . Chinaskis Chinaskis by Charing Cross has also made the longlist for the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024