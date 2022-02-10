Big Feed Glasgow: Food vendors revealed for this month’s event

Good news food fans - the Big Feed is returning to Glasgow this month.

The award-winning, indoor food market has announced its latest Glasgow event, which will have lots of delicious food on offer.

Big Feed events have become popular around the UK, even winning the Best Street Food title from the Scotsman.

What food will be on sale?

The most important question when it comes to any food event - what food is on offer?

Three Sisters Bake, Moskito Bites, Kochchi, Good Time Tacos, Nomad Pizza, Hector and Harriet, Muerte Por Churros, Duck, Firedog and Salt ‘n’ Chilli have been announced so far.

So whether you’re looking for amazing pizza or hot dogs, or something more exotic like Sri Lankan street food - Big Feed is the place to go.

When and where is it?

The markets will be running on Saturday, February 26 (noon-10pm) - Sunday, February 27 (noon-7pm).