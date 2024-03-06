Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bongo's Bingo are launching a 'country special' in Glasgow at SWG3 during the month of May.

Guests can expect anthems from country stars like Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and loads of other country stars on Friday, May 24.

There's set to be an abundance of country-themed prizes, with bingo-goer's expected to dress in their best cowboy/cowgirl attire as a 'best costume' prize is on offer.

The big country special is on Friday, May 24 - but further dates in May include: Friday May 3, Friday May 10, Saturday May 18 (matinee), and Saturday, May 25 (matinee and evening).

Co-founder and original host of the bingo party, Jonny Bongo, explains: “We love a theme at Bongo’s Bingo and the Country Specials have really got people talking. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do and the reaction has been class.

"There are so many absolute belter classic anthems to blast out and we know how well this show is going to go down in Glasgow at SWG3 as part of the big bank holiday celebrations with all of May’s shows to choose from.”

Bongo's Bingo is one of the wildest nightlife experiences you can find in the UK. Expect rave rounds, dance-offs, group Karaoke, and eccentric prizes ranging from Henry Hoovers to giant pink fluffy unicorns. Bongo's Bingo provides an experience you can't find anywhere else in the city, as Samuel L. Jackson can attest.

Bongo's Bingo are back in Glasgow this Spring, now with a brand-new country music theme

Evening doors open at 6pm, shutting at 7pm, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.