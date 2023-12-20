SWG3 announce plans for new hotel with two bars and rooftop terrace in Yorkhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SWG3, in partnership with Stallan-Brand, have submitted plans for an ambitious new multi-purpose hotel adjacent to the SWG3 cultural campus on Glasgow’s Clydeside.

The proposal would see a world class 142-bedroom hotel built at the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street featuring two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio, and a rooftop terrace amplifying the local hospitality, tourism, and cultural scenes while fostering entrepreneurial and international business opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The redevelopment and improvement of the currently disused land is the culmination of almost twenty years of investment in the area, which will create over 100 new jobs and an exciting new hub for the local Yorkhill and Finnieston communities.

Catering for the renowned programme of events at SWG3, as well as the nearby SEC, the impressive hotel promises to provide something distinctive and unique for the city with a spotlight on design and music, elevate the offering for international tourists with a new standard of accommodation and heighten the area’s cultural and leisure economy.

SWG3 is a champion of Glasgow’s visionary City Plan that prioritises investment that addresses the city’s waterfront and river corridor as an amenity that should be more accessible and valued. Importantly, the proposal builds on their continued commitment to transform industrial backland that once supported a shipbuilding economy into a location for tourism and the creative industries.

A CGI image of the new hotel at SWG3 on Eastvale Place

Additionally, the hotel represents a further phase of what is called the GRID initiative, the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District, a project aimed at promoting industry and innovation across the communities close to the Riverside immediate to SWG3 - the city’s newest pedestrian bridge across the Clyde being central to the success of this evolving context.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Stallan, Design Director, Stallan-Brand, comments: “Whilst the SWG3 Hotel is strategically situated to support the immediate regeneration initiative the hotel will also contribute to the ongoing success of Glasgow's 'Hydro Effect' which has seen the city become a global magnet for major music and conference events. As a 'hotel for music lovers', the SWG3 team are excited to expand their programme with a new leisure offer that will ensure they remain more visible, vital and circular.”

SWG3 founding partners Andrew Fleming-Brown and Andrew Mickel, alongside hotelier Bruce Robertson and award-winning architectural practice Stallan-Brand are the visionaries behind the project which will be guided by a focus on design, culture, community and a commitment to sustainability.