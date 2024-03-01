Glaswegians love brunch and nothing quite beats meeting up friends or loved ones at the weekend or on a day off to have a catch up with some delicious food.
Whether you are looking for some comfort food, small plates or fancy a boozy option, we have picked out some of the best spots to have brunch in Glasgow in 2024.
So no matter whether you prefer sweet pancakes or a savoury sandwich, we have put a list together that should suit everyone with their being full Scottish breakfasts and sourdough pizzas. These are some of our favourite spots to go brunching in Glasgow!
1. Cafe Strange Brew
One of the best things to eat at Cafe Strange Brew is the Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream. It is one of the Southside’s finest cafes and is a neighbourhood favourite that is the perfect spot to head to for brunch in Glasgow whether you prefer sweet or savoury. Make sure to get there early as there is always a queue! 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA.
2. Serendipity West
Serendipity West is one of Glasgow's newest brunch spots. Order the Hong Kong style French toast with maple butter, pecans, caramelised banana and dulce de leche. 657 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE.
3. Partick Duck Club
Partick Duck Club is a neighbourhood favourite that serve exceptional brunch dishes. Go for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. 27 Hyndland St, Partick, Glasgow G11 5QF.
4. Tibo
If you are heading over to the East End, be sure to head into Tibo on Duke Street. Order the full Scottish breakfast which includes Pork link sausage, smoked back bacon, Stornoway black pudding, haggis, fried egg, mushrooms, roast tomato, potato scone, beans and toast. 443 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RY.