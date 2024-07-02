Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckfast Tonic Wine, commonly known as Commotion Lotion, wants to be a sophisticated dinner party staple

A Michelin-starred chef, Martin Blunos, has partnered with Buckfast Tonic Wine to create a series of recipes for quality dishes. The fortified wine is a key ingredient for Buckfast beef bourguignon, mulled pears and Buckfast onion tarte tatin.

The drink, made under licence from the monks at Buckfast Abbey, is looking to enter its gourmet era and shake off its Wreck the Hoose Juice reputation. The 15% wine is now being promoted as a dinner party option and a potential cooking ingredient or base for cocktails like the Buckfast Royale.

The rebrand states: “Based on a traditional recipe from the 19th Century, Buckfast Tonic Wine captivates the senses with its deep full-bodied velvety flavour and lingering warm vanilla finish.

“While Buckast Tonic Wine can be savoured on its own, its versatility truly sets it apart. Simply try it over ice or get creative as this exceptional drink serves as an extraordinary foundation for a whole host of cocktails.

“Buckfast Tonic Wine’s distinctive flavours and aromatic profile lends itself to endless possibilities.” The drink has celebrity fans including Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl and Lewis Capaldi.

Cocktail recipes to match the sophisticated new image include the Buckfast Bramble: “For something a little special try this twist on the Classic Bramble Cocktail. The Buckfast Bramble Cocktail is delightfully well balanced and easy to sip whilst chatting with friends.

“15ml Buckfast Tonic Wine, 40ml Gin, 20ml lemon juice, 10ml Grenadine. Garnish with 4 blackberries and serve over crushed ice.

“Add all the ingredients to a shaker. Shake for 10 seconds with cubed ice to chill. Sieve over cubed ice into an old fashioned glass or tumbler which will keep the cocktail chilled for longer.

“Alternatively, add tonic water making this delicious drink last longer!”

You can find the cooking recipes from Michelin Star chef Martin Blunos here. He said: "Buckfast is an amazing ingredient for both sweet and savoury dishes and I am blown away by the results we are achieving whist experimenting with the product." He plans to demonstrate his recipes at food festivals and events throughout the UK.