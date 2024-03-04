Best steak pies in Glasgow: 8 of the best restaurants in the city for a steak pie

Steak pie is a much-loved hearty meal enjoyed by Glaswegians every week - and you can find some of the best steak pies in Scotland right here in Glasgow restaurants and pubs.
There's a lot that goes in to a steak pie, and no two steak pies are created equal. You've got to think about the golden crusty top, the perfect meaty flavour, texture, consistency, accompaniments, and an infinite range of other factors.
That's why today we put together this list of the best steak pies you can find in restaurants across Glasgow, take a look below.
1. The Loveable Rogue - 333 Great Western Road & 10 Whitehill Street
The Hebridean Ox Cheek Pie at The Loveable Rogue is decribed by staff as 'no joke'. They also have a vegetarian and even a Hebridean Pie of the week. The Ox Cheek Pie will run you £14 for a large or £7 for a small pie.
2. The Citizen - 24 St Vincent Place
The Steak Pie at The Citizen comes complete with a perfect creamy mash - our favourite way to have steak pie.
3. Rab Ha's - 83 Hutcheson Street
A steak pie from Rab Ha's is always beautifully presented. For £13.95, it 'could be Glasgow's best', as they boast on the menu
4. The Duke's Umbrella - 363 Argyle Street
The Duke's Umbrella have a seasonal pie that changes daily - all as sensational as the last. You can try the luck of the draw to see whether you get a steak pie or not - but regardless you won't be disappointed