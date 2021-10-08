Bad news for fans of the coffee infused liqueur.

Picture: Shutterstock

What’s happening? Cafe Patron (or Patron Xo Cafe to give it it’s Sunday name), the popular coffee infused liqueur, is set to be discontinued globally as owners Bacardi look to focus on their core and premium tequilas, which are growing in popularity.

Speaking to The Grocer, Patrón Tequila president and COO Mauricio Vergara explained the decision, saying: “[It’s] an incredibly exciting time to be in the tequila business - we are thrilled to see consumer demand for tequila continuing to explode around the world,” he said.

“Tequila is seeing rapid growth and incredible momentum - not just in the United States, but it is the second fastest-growing category in value across the globe.”

Bacardi will be focusing on their other Patron brands - Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado and Patrón Añejo.

It is thought that the decision is down to sales and profits, despite the fact that UK sales of Patron XO Cafe had reached nearly £2 million as of May 2021, a rise of £550k according to NielsenIQ.