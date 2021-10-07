Cocktail of the week: Jupiter’s Moon from The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist restaurant and bar shows the team at GlasgowWorld how they make their Jupiter’s Moon drink for cocktail of the week.

The Spiritualist bar and restaurant is located in Glasgow’s Merchant City at 62 Miller St, G1 1DT.

Bar manager, Martin Harvey shows GlasgowWorld how to make their Jupiter's Moon cocktail in this easy step by step guide so viewers can make this drink at home.

Ingredients

35ml of Apple Juice

25ml of Whitley Neill Parma Gin

12.5ml of Violet Liqueur

25ml of Fresh Lime Juice

Method

Add the apple and fresh lime juice to the base of a highball glass with cubed ice and fill with Butterfly blue tea crushed ice.

After this, fill the glass with Parma Gin, Violet Liqueur and top with soda, dehydrated lime, mint leaves and garnish with a raspberry.