Cocktail of the week: Jupiter’s Moon from The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist bar and restaurant is located in Glasgow’s Merchant City at 62 Miller St, G1 1DT.
Bar manager, Martin Harvey shows GlasgowWorld how to make their Jupiter's Moon cocktail in this easy step by step guide so viewers can make this drink at home.
Ingredients
35ml of Apple Juice
25ml of Whitley Neill Parma Gin
12.5ml of Violet Liqueur
25ml of Fresh Lime Juice
Method
Add the apple and fresh lime juice to the base of a highball glass with cubed ice and fill with Butterfly blue tea crushed ice.
After this, fill the glass with Parma Gin, Violet Liqueur and top with soda, dehydrated lime, mint leaves and garnish with a raspberry.
This drink requires no shaking or mixing - just fill and enjoy!