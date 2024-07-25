Cafes of Glasgow: 16 all-time favourite Glasgow cafes as chosen by Glaswegians

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 13:08 BST

These are 16 of the best cafes in Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians

Glasgow has always had a bustling cafe culture with many traditional favourites still existing in the city to this very day.

There are plenty of new great spots in the city serving up tasty cups of coffee with delicious homemade cakes, with old classic spots still remaining popular.

We asked our readers to tell us what their favourite Glasgow cafe was, with plenty of people getting in touch to tell us their top picks.

One of the most popular picks amongst readers was the University Cafe which has been serving the people of Glasgow’s West End since 1918.

1. University Cafe

One of the most popular picks amongst readers was the University Cafe which has been serving the people of Glasgow’s West End since 1918. | University Cafe

Our readers recommend Spill The Beans in Shawlands for a great cup of coffee.

2. Spill The Beans

Our readers recommend Spill The Beans in Shawlands for a great cup of coffee. | Supplied

Coia’s is another Glasgow institution who recently celebrated their 95th anniversary. It’s one of the East End’s best known spots.

3. Coia’s Cafe

Coia’s is another Glasgow institution who recently celebrated their 95th anniversary. It’s one of the East End’s best known spots. | Coia’s Cafe

Riverhill Coffee Bar is a great city centre spot located near to Glasgow Central Station. Be sure to try their chicken shawarma if you are peckish.

4. Riverhill Coffee Bar

Riverhill Coffee Bar is a great city centre spot located near to Glasgow Central Station. Be sure to try their chicken shawarma if you are peckish. | Riverhill Coffee Bar

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeopleCafeCoffeeFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.