Cafes of Glasgow: 7 of the oldest most respected cafes in Glasgow you can still visit

3 . Cafe D’Jaconelli (1924)

Cafe D’Jaconelli is best-known from a scene in the film Trainspotting featuring the characters Renton and Spud sharing a milkshake. The cafes history dates further back than that though, opening on Maryhill Road in 1924 - they still make their ice cream to the original recipe created by Mario Jaconelli. It also appears in the music video for The Blue Nile's "Downtown Lights". | Getty Images