Cafes of Glasgow: 7 of the oldest most respected cafes in Glasgow you can still visit

Glasgow has always had a booming café culture with many traditional favourites still existing in the city to this very day. We wanted to take a look back at the spots which have welcomed generations of Glaswegians for warming cups of tea, delicious ice cream or a breakfast roll.
Some of these cafes are over 100 years old and are still in the hands of families of the original owners. They are also terrific examples of welcoming Glasgow hospitality.
Here are seven of the oldest cafes in Glasgow.
1. The University Cafe (1918)
The University Cafe has welcomed generations of Glaswegians happy with a simple, distinctive brand of hospitality that is gloriously dated. It was first opened by Pasquale Verrechia on September 1918. His family still continue to serve the people of Glasgow till this day with Anthony Bourdain even popping in back in 2015. | University Cafe Glasgow
2. Langside Cafe (1920)
Langside Cafe is a treasured Southside ice cream parlour and café which was established 1n 1920. The café was run by the same family from 1948-2018. 33 Langside Pl, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DL. | Contributed
3. Cafe D’Jaconelli (1924)
Cafe D’Jaconelli is best-known from a scene in the film Trainspotting featuring the characters Renton and Spud sharing a milkshake. The cafes history dates further back than that though, opening on Maryhill Road in 1924 - they still make their ice cream to the original recipe created by Mario Jaconelli. It also appears in the music video for The Blue Nile's "Downtown Lights". | Getty Images
4. Coia's Cafe (1928)
Coia's Café opened in 1928 and remains open for business on Duke Street to this day. It has been at the heart of Glasgow's East End for 95 years. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Contributed
