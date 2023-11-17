A new Caribbean restaurant with more than 50 eateries across the UK is coming to Glasgow

Turtle Bay serves up jerk flavoured dishes and rum and is set to open in St Vincent Street, which will be its first base in Scotland.

The tropical island inspired venue will create about 60 jobs, last week’s city licensing board meeting heard.

Lawyer Stephen McGowan, representing Turtle Bay, said the Caribbean restaurant would be the first one north of the border.

Jerk chicken is on the menu - along with plenty of other tantalizing food options

He told the licensing board on Friday: “We would hope you would welcome the investment and the jobs they are creating.”

Mr McGowan was presenting the restaurant’s application for an alcohol provisional premises licence, which was granted by the board.

A statement from Turtle Bay on its upcoming Glasgow launch said the venue is coming soon.

Its website said: “After years of waiting, we’re so excited to announce that we are finally bringing our famous mix of Rum, Reggae and Jerk to Scotland for the very first time.

“Expect delicious Caribbean-inspired flavours all day long, from brunch right through til late.”

Turtle Bay’s founder was inspired to establish the restaurant chain after a visit to Barbados where he ate at a friendly beach shack.