Turtle Bay Restaurants were granted permission to open in Glasgow City Centre this month, bringing Caribbean food and drink like jerk chicken and rum cocktails to St Vincent Street

A new Carribbean restaurant featuring ‘rum, reggae, and jerk’ could be coming to the city centre soon - presenting a whole new food offering to Glaswegians on the corner of Hope Street and St Vincent Street.

Turtle Bay - a restaurant and bar inspired by beach shack bars in the Caribbean - was granted permission to open at 130 St. Vincent Street earlier this month by the planning board of Glasgow City Council, subject to conditions.

Formerly a Barrhead Travel Agent, just a short distance from Glasgow Central Station, the interior of the listed building will be transformed - featuring a central island bar, reggae music, and Caribbean-inspired food and drink like jerk chicken and rum cocktails.

It’ll be one of few Caribbean restaurants in Glasgow - and the only one to be set in Glasgow City Centre - current Caribbean food restaurants in Glasgow include:

Chapter IV and the Rum Shack in the Southside.

Uprising Glasgow in North Glasgow.

Bantaba, Smiling Coast Afro Caribbean Restaurant, and Afro-Fusion Cuisine in the East end.

Turtle Bay has seen incredible success in England, with the Glasgow outlet being the first in Scotland if and when it opens. Turtle Bay has over 40 outlets in England, employing around 1,500 staff across all sites.