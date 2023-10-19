The new sports bar will open at the former site of Roberta’s on the corner of St Vincent Street and Hope Street

Glasgow is gearing up to welcome a new and exciting addition to its vibrant pub scene with the grand opening of Hope & Vincent at the end of this month.

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre, the new St Vincent Street bar with dining is poised to open its doors later this month, promising a contemporary take on the classic public house with an added sports and live music experience.

A 3D Graphic impression of the new Hope & Vincent - which is set to open on October 30.

Hope & Vincent will open on the site of Roberta’s, which opened in 2021 and closed suddenly this summer, on the corner of St Vincent Street and Hope Street since 2021.

Constructed in 1900, 140 St Vincent Street Glasgow gives a ‘fresh and dynamic viewpoint’ to the city’s hospitality sector - with space for up to 100 guests. The venue offers a variety of food options and entertainment including live sport screenings and music that will make it a popular destination for Glaswegian revellers.

Hope & Vincent stands out from the crowd with its own private theatre room complete with a large personal 65 inch screen. The pub offers a flexible space that can be rented for private events, making it a new city centre spot for gatherings, celebrations, and special occasions.

Opening in a former bank building and Italian restaurant Roberta’s - Hope & Vincent is a new sports bar with elegant and classy décor.

For sports fans, Hope & Vincent has multiple ‘sporting booths’, each with its own unique channel, where you may book and watch your favourite sporting events with friends and small groups. The atmosphere is vibrant, making it ideal for watching the big games no matter the sport including Premiership Football, F1, Rugby Internationals and all other major global sport events.

The facility has 10 huge screens strategically placed throughout the room, including an 8 ft projector, making the game visible from wherever you sit in the pub. Hope & Vincent also has pool tables for those searching for a competitive edge or just some fun on a night out.

Hope & Vincent will offer both food and drink - with an extensive menu on offer

Hope & Vincent General Manager, Stuart Kilpatrick said;“Located in the centre of Glasgow, Hope & Vincent is bringing a whole new level of seriously stylish socialising, mid-week laid-back vibes and let loose weekend action.

“Hope & Vincent will offer punters a unique experience combining the thrill of watching live sports with proper food, real ales, our signature cocktails and a wide selection of spirits and wines.”

The main room, which is grand, stylish, and contemporary, can seat up to 80 people and features a sleek new menu with a wide selection of beverages and food options.

Hope & Vincent will offer a wide selection of food offerings which includes a beautiful bottomless brunch experience, a lunch menu, a Sunday roast menu and a selection of pizzas and hearty bar favourites, making it the ideal get together sport.

The menu includes Chicken Wings, Korean Fried Chicken and Vegetable Pakora for starters and Cumberland Sausage & Mash, Steak & Ale Pie, Fish & Chips, Mac’n’Cheese as well as wood fired Pizzas for mains.

Hope & Vincent Glasgow opens on Monday October 30.