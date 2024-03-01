Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular alternative city centre nightclub, Cathouse, have announced that they are launching a night themed around the disastrous Wonka event that has taken the world by storm.

Reported in newsrooms like the New York Times and CNN, the Wonka experience will have a much anticipated sequel since it launched to the world last Saturday, February 24. The new nightclub experience, aptly titled 'Willy Wonka "experience" 2', is run entirely by the team at Cathouse and has no affiliation with House of Illuminati and its director Billy Coull, who put on the original event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests will be treated to one jellybean per person, in the style of the original event in which sweets were rationed out to the chagrin of children and families who had the displeasure of paying £35 for the original event.

The graphic made by Cathouse to advertise the Willy Wonka "Experience" 2

Cathouse have had this in the works all week long, replying to a fan of the club who said the Union Street nightclub should put on a Wonka experience club night. Cathouse Rock Club wrote back: "We were already on it. Slightly reduced entry fee this time round!

"The 2nd Wonka Experience is at Cathouse on April 12th."

One regular replied saying they would be coming dressed as The Unknown - the AI generated Glasgow immersive Wonka experience antagonist, who is an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls of the poorly decorated concrete chocolate factory.

The Unknown - an AI generated villain of the immersive Wonka experience in Glasgow

Guests can expect to pay less than the original price as the event launches on April 12, with doors open at 10:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more on the background on the immersive Wonka experience here in Glasgow - read our explainer article: