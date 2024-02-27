Over the weekend a disastrous event held in Glasgow has went viral after organisers were forced to cancel thanks to backlash from families who paid up to £35 a ticket to a 'Wonka-inspired' event.

Held at the Box Hub Warehouse in Whiteinch, children were crying and the Police were called after families showed up to a sparsely decorated concrete warehouse which saw mis-matching props scattered around a grey concrete warehouse.

Willy's Chocolate Experience didn't deliver on what they promised, using AI artwork to illustrate a bright and beautiful wonderland, but were met with a brutal grey concrete warehouse akin to a post-ironic exhibition by a Glasgow School of Art student.

Organised by House of Illuminati, an events company set up at the end of last year by self-styled Glasgow businessman Billy Coull, you can read more about the strange background of the company and the story that led up to the event here.

The event has went viral across social media, with people as far as the USA making fun of the decor as the world takes turns laughing at the disastrous event. Today we wanted to take a look around the event from photos on social media to see just how good value for money 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' really was.

1 . Social Media vs Reality How the Wonka event was advertised on social media

2 . Poor Show Parents and children alike were really let down by the drab concrete surrounds of what was supposed to be a wonderland akin to Willy Wonka's vibrant chocolate factory

3 . Cinema suroundings The backdrop didn't add much to the ambience it must be said - AI artwork images were blown up into poorly sized tapestry and tacked to the wall