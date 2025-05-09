Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brian Maule returned to Glasgow for a two day fine dining event at Glaschu from May 7 to May 8 - here’s what it was like

Brian Maule has returned to the kitchen in Glasgow, two years after his acclaimed restaurant Chardon D’or shut down after 22 years serving French fine dining to the people of Glasgow.

Maule in collaboration with Glaschu Head Chef Graeme Brown put on a five course tasting menu over two nights at the Merchant Square restaurant from May 7 to May 8.

It was a real tour de force, Maule showing off his decades of experience in French fine dining with Brown’s commitment to celebrating the very best of Scottish ingredients was something that really needed to be tasted to be believed.

It was my first time dining at Glaschu and I have to say I was very impressed. The staff were incredibly accommodating, the service was excellent, and the wine pairings were unreal.

Take a look below to see what was on the menu:

Amuse: Spiced Crab Lobster with Crab Apple Jelly paired with Moet & Chandon Imperial

To Start: Marbled Pressed Chicken, Smoked Duck, Parma Ham and Wild Mushroom with tips on Asparagus and a White Truffle Dressing paired with 2023 Sancerre Blanc, Le Petit Brox, Cave De Sancerre

Middle: Fillet of Stonebass, Pickled Artichokes in a Herb Butter Sauce served with a 2023 Viognier / Roussanne, Sutherland Vineyards

Main: Roast Medallion of Scotch Sirloin, Spring Vegetables in a Rich Red Wine Sauce paired with 2014 Haut-Medoc, Chateau de Villegeorge

Dessert: Poached Rhubarb, Strawberry Gel, Crème Chantilly, Honeycomb paired with 2023 Brachetto, Pizzini

Every dish was presented beautifully, but if I had to choose a favourite? It would have to be the Amuse Bouche - I could have drank a pint of the crab apple jelly easily, and paired with the lobster? Forget about it, out of this world.

A close second was the fillet of Stonebass. I love seafood, but it was my first time eating this particular fish. It was cooked perfectly, and the umami flavour of the fish and artichokes mixed with the herb butter sauce was mouth watering.

As a Glaswegian food fan, it really was an experience I won’t soon forget. It was so much more than just a meal, it was a real culinary journey. Getting to see Brian Maule in action after missing out on Chardon D’or was a blessing, and finally getting to dine at Glaschu was a definite treat. Without a doubt it’s the best meal I’ve had this year. I’ll soon be back.