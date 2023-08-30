Celtic Bars: 16 Celtic bars around the world to watch the match

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 10:54 BST

Some of the best bars across the world to watch Celtic this weekend

Celtic are renowned for having a worldwide fan base with pockets of fans found all across the globe, meaning that it is always likely that you’ll be able to find somewhere to watch a game.

We’ve put together a list of bars across the world to watch the next match with fellow Celtic fans.

The Harp Bar in Paris is the best place to watch matches live. The pub is the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club.

1. The Harp Bar

The Harp Bar in Paris is the best place to watch matches live. The pub is the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club. | Supplied

The Shamrock Irish pub is a favourite spot for Celtic fans to go and watch the Hoops whenever they are on holiday in Benidorm.

2. Shamrock Irish Pub

The Shamrock Irish pub is a favourite spot for Celtic fans to go and watch the Hoops whenever they are on holiday in Benidorm. | Supplied

If you happen to be on a weekend break to Amsterdam and are a Celtic fan, look no further than Molly Malone's which is home to the Amsterdam CSC.

3. Molly Malone's

If you happen to be on a weekend break to Amsterdam and are a Celtic fan, look no further than Molly Malone's which is home to the Amsterdam CSC. | Supplied

Jack Demsey’s in New York is the home of the Manhattan No1 CSC with the derby clash being shown live.

4. Jack Demsey’s

Jack Demsey’s in New York is the home of the Manhattan No1 CSC with the derby clash being shown live. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CelticBarsBrendan RodgersIbroxPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice