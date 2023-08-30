Celtic Bars: 16 Celtic bars around the world to watch the match

Celtic are renowned for having a worldwide fan base with pockets of fans found all across the globe, meaning that it is always likely that you’ll be able to find somewhere to watch a game.
We’ve put together a list of bars across the world to watch the next match with fellow Celtic fans.
1. The Harp Bar
The Harp Bar in Paris is the best place to watch matches live. The pub is the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club. | Supplied
2. Shamrock Irish Pub
The Shamrock Irish pub is a favourite spot for Celtic fans to go and watch the Hoops whenever they are on holiday in Benidorm. | Supplied
3. Molly Malone's
If you happen to be on a weekend break to Amsterdam and are a Celtic fan, look no further than Molly Malone's which is home to the Amsterdam CSC. | Supplied
4. Jack Demsey’s
Jack Demsey’s in New York is the home of the Manhattan No1 CSC with the derby clash being shown live. | Supplied