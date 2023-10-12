Chateau-X is an incredibly popular steakhouse - but does it live up to the hype?

What is Chateau-X?

Chateau-X opened in 2021 from the same minds behind Six by Nico - but rather than the set-menu fine-dining affair, they offer a more traditional steakhouse experience.

From their intimate venue on Claremont Street in Finnieston, they offer different cuts of locally sourced meat. The idea for the steakhouse was born out of a lockdown service by Six Co. that offered Chateaubriand delivered straight to your door while restaurants were shut down.

Is Chateau-X good value for money?

Chateau-X is great value for money, considering the quality of their food - particularly if you head down to their Finnieston restaurant from Monday to Wednesday in the near future as the steak eatery have launched a new steak frites offer.

The all new offer runs from Monday to Wednesday and includes a juicy flat iron steak served with pommes frites for just £10 - with sides ranging from £3 - £4 per dish. Sauces cost £2 a pot and come in generous portions too.

If you’d prefer a cut other than flat iron, you can upgrade to a filet for £23 per person. For an extra £5 you can make your dinner surf & turf, which adds a couple of shrimp to your plate which pair up suprisingly well with the sauce.

What should I order from Chateau-X?

The menu at Chateau-X is often subject to change throughout the week - from Monday to Wednesday you can grab steak frites, while the rest of the week offers their chateaubriand - with the option of a Sunday roast at the end of every week.

We visited Chateau-X for dinner on Tuesday, October 10 and ordered fillet surf & turf with peppercorn sauce.

The steak itself was incredible - you have the option of getting the steak cooked either pink or well done mid-week, we opted for pink of course - it was remarkably tender and flavourful. The fillet was so sumptous in fact that it was an effort to eat it slowly to truly enjoy the depth of flavour - we both left a single piece of steak on our plate for last, and by the time we had worked up the courage to finish the cut, it felt like saying goodbye to an old friend.

The shrimp were good too, fresh and flavourful - but played second fiddle to the steak itself. You’d think the chips would be along similar lines, but they paired perfectly with the steak and peppercorn sauce.

The peppercorn sauce may have been one of the best I’ve had - deeply rich with the perfect amount of heat - I could have drank it from a cup like Bovril. Other options for sauces included garlic butter, chimmichurri, and bearnaise sauce - although we had to go with the classic steak condiment.

The dish came perfectly seasoned by our standards too - no salt or pepper required.

All of the Chateau-X produce is from locally sourced farms and suppliers - with sommeliers picking out a seasonal rotational wine menu which offers diners wines like a French Rough du Bordeaux, a Chilean Malbec and a South African Pinotage. We would certainly recommend the Malbec and the Pinotage - they’re both rich and delicate and pair well with the tender cuts of steak.

It’s not just wines on offer, you can also grab cognac, brandy, and whisky - but the highlight of the drinks menu for us were the cocktails. The bar make a Carribbean old fashioned with coconut and pineapple rum rather than whisky, and it was the perfect sweet dessert after a hearty steak dinner.

Next time we go we’ll be ordering the tobacco smoked onions - the table next to us ordered a bowl and we were incredibly intrigued..

Does Chateau-X live up to the hype?

The steak frites at Chateau-X in all their glory

