Chef Dean Banks has revaled that he’s gearing up to open a new restaurant in Glasgow. The Masterchef: The Professionals finalist has a range of restaurants, which include Haar in St Andrews, Dean Banks at The Pompadour in the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh as well as his latest, The Forager pub in Dollar.

But now Banks will add to this portfolio with a new seafood restaurant in Finnieston in Glasgow’s west end. Speaking to Paul Trainer of the Glasgowist, Dean said: “We have been looking for a site for two years in Glasgow so it’s super exciting to have found the perfect spot that fits my vision. The Glasgow food scene is electric at the moment so to be part of it is going to something special. We hope to open our doors in September 2023.”

The restaurant will be a version of his restaurant, Dulse, which opened in Edinburgh’s west end in June this year. As the name suggests, the menu is focused on seafood with dishes such as baked North Sea cod, St Andrews lobster thermidor and crab red Thai curry. Drinks include an extensive wine list and cocktails made with Dean’s Lunan gin.