The Cranside Winter Village is back and better than ever - with new festive food and drink offerings - and even a new rooftop whisky and cocktail bar.

Cranside Winter Village, a Scandavian-inspired Christmas venue, has opened in Finnieston today - featuring a rooftop whisky bar, Winter BBQ, Ski Gondola dining, and Swedish Forest Yurts

Offering up intimate, cosy evenings both indoors and outdoors - guests can enjoy a hot cider and pizza - and also catch screenings of World Cup matches with a beer. There’s even the option to book out the entire site for your own private party. Whilst you may have visited Cranside Kitchen in the past, this Winter it’s been given the ultimate Scandinavian makeover.

The venue is thoughtfully decorated with festive garlands and frost-effect foliage, fairy lights, mini Scandi-style decorated Christmas trees - and of course heater stands to keep that Glasgow Winter chill at bay. Even the Giant Christmas Tree is back for 2022 to create and capture your most magical insta-worthy moment with family and loved ones.

The floating benches at Cranside Winter Village

Cranside Kitchen’s Winter Village officially opens today, a month before Christmas Day on November 25, with a stunning site refresh that transforms Finnieston into a magical Scandic-inspired Winter experience for all the family. From today until New Years Eve, Glasgow’s largest Winter Village offers a mouthwatering selection of independent street food vendors, drinks, and top notch entertainment including live music, a comedy club, and festive party night.

Cranside’s General Manager John Daddow said:“This year’s transformation is our best yet. We have not only increased our capacity and food offering, but we have also added some cool features, such as our collaboration with Kopparberg to transform a section of Cranside into a Swedish Forest, complete with Yurts for dining and Ski Gondolas for drinks parties”.

The Scandinavian-inspired Winter village is densely decorated with lots of classic festive features.

For an unforgettable experience, guests can hire one of Cranside’s Swedish Forest Yurts - bespoke private huts for up to 8 guests where you can bask in the Christmas scenery with comfy seating and warm throws while clinking glasses of champagne in celebration. You can also secure a space in the private Kopparberg Ski Gondola, the trendy capsule seats six people and has been customised with fresh upholstery and subtle lighting for warmth and comfort - with hot cider on tap.

The Kopparberg pod at the Cranside Winter Village.

Foodies can still enjoy a choice of up to seven restaurants available on the Cranside app including Romanos, Halloumi, and asian street food brand XI’AN, and two new festive inspired food market stalls offering Hog Roasts every weekend, Bratwurst and Gluhwein. The Smokey Goodness stall will offer Glasgow’s first Winter BBQ serving meaty, steak, wings, burgers and grilled vegetables.

The seating area at Cranside Winter Village.

Throughout the festive season Cranside Winter Village Stage will host a variety of live entertainment with resident DJs playing disco and club classics every weekend as well as Christmas comedy night and party nights open until 2am. From traditional mulled wines and ciders to boozy hot chocolate - there’s plenty of festive drink on offer.

New to this year’s Winter village is the rooftop Cocktail and Whisky Bar, World Cup screenings as well as comedy nights throughout December are new for 2022.

The Cranside Kitchen is offering plenty of festive food at the Winter Village.

If you’re not quite brave enough to brace the cold, the Hygge Lounge offers an enclosed space and a cosy atmosphere, fully undercover for a sheltered night out with heaters and blankets to keep you snug - because why should the typical Scottish weather stop you from enjoying a great Christmas night out.