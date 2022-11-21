New cafes, bars and restaurants opening in Glasgow this winter

There’s a lot to look forward to in Glasgow this winter when it comes to new places to eat and drink.

Glasgow’s food and drink scene is ever-changing, with many new eateries set to open their doors this winter.

Here we take a look at eight of the newest, including a bubble tea cafe and a secret Margarita bar, as well as rounding up some of the best new launches in the city.

Cupp Bubble Tea

Cupp, a bubble tea business, will open on Byres Road and Sauchiehall Street. Cupp on Byres Road, located on the site of the former STA Travel store, will open in November, with free bubble tea on opening day. The Sauchiehall Street branch is ‘opening soon’ according to the brand’s website. Cupp offers a range of bubble teas - including milk teas, fruit teas and matcha teas.

Valaria patisserie

Advertisement

The shop looked like it was going to be a new juice bar

Work has started on Valaria patisserie, which is located on the site of the former Vodafone shop on Byres Road. The shop was taken on by Nico Simeone, and had temporary frontage showing it was to become Joos, a juice bar.

It now seems the plans for Joos have changed, as the new frontage on the shop shows it’s being turned into Valaria - a patisserie and bakery. Drawings from Burns Design, submitted to the council, show the new shop front and design. These include a faux floral display, awning and vinyl graphics on the windows.

West Side Tavern

A new bar is opening in the west end. West Side Tavern is located at the site of popular Partick bar and beer garden, Bauhaus, and is being set up by Joshua Barr, owner of The Locale at Charing Cross. Barr hopes that this latest venue will open in time for Christmas.

Advertisement

Joshua’s dad, Colin Barr, used to own The Living Room bar (which is now Banana Leaf), which is located nearby. West Side Tavern is set to be an Italian-American themed restaurant and bar inspired by New York City.

Innis & Gunn Taproom

Innis & Gunn will open their second Glasgow Taproom on West Nile Street this month. The popular and well established Brewery Taproom format offers customers quality pub food, ranging from small plates to bigger bar snacks, along with a varied drinks selection.

The city centre location will feature 21 craft beer taps, pouring Innis & Gunn’s full range and limited editions as well as an assorted selection of guest and featured beers from a range of breweries.

August House

Advertisement

August House on Mitchell Street.

New late night hotspot August House has arrived on Mitchell Street. The 200-cover bar and restaurant is set to open on Thursday, November 24.

The cocktail menu features classic concoctions like the Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri (£9.50), to the perennial Porn Star Martini (£10). The Signature Cocktails menu features eye catching cocktails like the Watermelon Sugar High (£9.50) created using Absolut Watermelon, watermelon, and Watermelon Red Bull; or the Peachy A$$ (£9) made with blood orange gin, peach liqueur, Cocchi Rosa, and citrus – topped off with an edible rice paper peach emoji.

El Santo

This new Latin American restaurant, with a secret Margarita bar, will open in early December on Miller Street in the city centre. The speakeasy style bar will be fully stocked with tequila and mezcal whereas the dining room will serve up a range of dishes including tacos and ceviches.

Advertisement

Devil of Brooklyn

A new cocktail bar, Devil of Brooklyn, has opened in the city centre and comes from the team behind Tabac. It is located on 42 Renfield Street - where Fratelli Sarti used to be situated. The bar serves a range of cocktails, wines and beers as well as sharing boards.

Tavo Cafe

A new cafe could soon be opening in Garnethill. Ciaran NcIntyre is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council planning officials to use a former retail unit on West Graham Street as a cafe. According to the plans, the new cafe will be called Tavo, and it will serve hot and cold drinks, as well as soups, paninis and other food options.