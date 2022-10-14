Over the last year, the giant chicken ball has been getting increasingly popular across Glasgow’s takeaway scene - so we explain the trend and let you know all the places offering the new meal.

The Chicken ball is a Chinese takeaway classic - and one adored by Glawegians young and old - so it might shock you to see the takeaways around Glasgow that offer ‘giant chicken balls.’

In a Tiktok posted at the start of this month by user @nicolemcilree - she films as she struggles to cut through a massive chicken ball with a kitchen knife. It got 20.1k likes on the app and 1.1m views.

The head-sized chicken ball isn’t a whole chicken fried in a ball as you might imagine - it’s made from fried rice, chicken, and curry sauce, coated in batter and then deep fried.

The trend started around a year ago - when Ho’s Cuisine in Bellshill began to offer the ‘rice and curry meat roll’ which was quickly dubbed the giant chicken ball by takeaway fans.

A giant chicken ball purchased from Ho’s Chinese takeaway in Bellshill.

A Tiktok by user @morin.amal received 742k views and 53k likes on the app for finding the new takeaway item.

This particular huge chicken ball from the most recent Tiktok was purchased from Chan’s in Port Glasgow - but several chinese takeaways across Glasgow have begun to offer the huge meal since the Tiktok trend began last year.

Here’s a list of the takeaways we could find in town offering the giant chicken ball: