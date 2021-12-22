Christmas Cocktail of the week: A Night in Paris by Voco Bar

As Christmas fast approaches, we headed over to Voco bar in Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel for their easy to make at home, special festive cocktail.

Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel is located in the city below Central Station at 99 Gordon Street, G1 3SF.

Champagne Central is located upstairs in its Voco bar. The hotel shared a recipe for a festive cocktail for everyone to enjoy at home.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hotel’s Christmas and New Year celebrations are available to book here or phone in at 0141 221 3388.

Kristijonas Bazys, Food and Beverage Manager, showed us how to make a cinnamon-spiced ‘ A Night in Paris’ cocktail which brings together the flavours of Belvedere Organic Infusions Pear & Ginger, Cinnamon Syrup and many other flavours combined.

Ingredients

37.5ml Belvedere Organic infusions Pear & Ginger

25ml Lemon Juice

25ml Egg White

12.5ml Xante

10ml Cinnamon Syrup

Method

Pour all content into a mixer and shake well.

Once all the ingredients have been blended together, strain your mixture into a chilled glass, making sure the texture is frothy.

Garnish your drink with cinnamon powder and enjoy!