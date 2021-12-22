Christmas Cocktail of the week: A Night in Paris by Voco Bar

Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel is located in the city below Central Station at 99 Gordon Street, G1 3SF.
Champagne Central is located upstairs in its Voco bar. The hotel shared a recipe for a festive cocktail for everyone to enjoy at home.
The Hotel’s Christmas and New Year celebrations are available to book here or phone in at 0141 221 3388.
Kristijonas Bazys, Food and Beverage Manager, showed us how to make a cinnamon-spiced ‘ A Night in Paris’ cocktail which brings together the flavours of Belvedere Organic Infusions Pear & Ginger, Cinnamon Syrup and many other flavours combined.
Ingredients
37.5ml Belvedere Organic infusions Pear & Ginger
25ml Lemon Juice
25ml Egg White
12.5ml Xante
10ml Cinnamon Syrup
Method
Pour all content into a mixer and shake well.
Once all the ingredients have been blended together, strain your mixture into a chilled glass, making sure the texture is frothy.
Garnish your drink with cinnamon powder and enjoy!
A Night in Paris is available now for £10