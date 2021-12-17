Wizard of Oz pantomime at Glasgow’s Hydro cancelled

One of Glasgow’s Christmas pantos has been called off.

The Wizard of Oz starred The One Show and Our Farm in the Dales Matt Baker as Wizard and ITV The Chase’s Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan as the good witch Glinda, this brand-new production of The Wizard of Oz and was visiting arenas across the UK.

What were the dates? Set to run at The Hydro on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December, the show has now been cancelled and refunds being issued.

How to get a refund: A statement from The Hydro reads: “The Wizard Of Oz performances scheduled for December will not be going ahead. Ticket buyers will receive a full refund automatically. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing you again soon.”

Kelly Balaki as Dorothy, Jordan Conway as Scarecrow, Charlie Quirke as Tinman and Joe Speare as Lion in The Wizard of Oz

This production of The Wizard of Oz earned itself the official title of The World’s Biggest Panto as it was due to be performed on the world’s biggest pantomime stage – the equivalent of four London Palladiums – plus two mobile stages that will travel around the arena as the Yellow Brick Road unfolds before a 6,000 capacity audience.

Presented by World’s Biggest Productions and, it followed on from previous productions of Elf, Cinderella and Peter Pan.