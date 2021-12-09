VEGA to host New Year’s Eve celebrations at Glasgow rooftop bar

Sky-high bar VEGA will be hosting a special New Year’s Eve celebration at its Glasgow rooftop bar.

Tickets are on sale now for the roof-raising Hogmanay celebrations, which will blast-off at the rooftop bar and bowling alley from 8pm this New Year’s Eve.

What’s included?

For just £25pp guests can secure a table for the entire evening from 8pm - 2am. What’s more, they will be treated to a tantalising cocktail from Wild Cat Gin on arrival and a complimentary glass of fizz when the clock strikes midnight. Guests can also keep the party flowing with instagrammable cocktails and irresistible sharing plates with food available to order until 10pm.

VEGA’s resident DJ will be spinning the hottest tracks to keep the good vibes going on the dancefloor until the early hours.

What is VEGA?

VEGA Glasgow illuminates the entire seventh floor of YOTEL. With extraordinary views and neon-lit décor, the bar, restaurant and bowling alley is a guaranteed hit on social media. Its glossy interiors light up the feeds of top influencers Megan Welsh, Naturally Stefanie, TikTok sensation Millie Graham and Love Island’s Jamie Louise McCann.

No journey to VEGA would be complete without a trip in the one-of-a-kind disco lift. Transporting guests via an immersive and interactive sound and light experience, the lift sets the scene for a memorable night ahead.

‘Good party’

Euan Wilson, food and beverage manager at VEGA, said: “We’ve become synonymous with a good party in Glasgow and we’re seeing our first year out in true VEGA style! What better way to celebrate Hogmanay than with the spectacular backdrop of the Glasgow city skyline and the best cocktails in town? We can’t wait to toast the new year with our amazing guests.”

How do I get tickets?