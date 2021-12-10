Christmas Cocktail of the Week: French Martini from The Ivy

The team at The Ivy restaurant and bar, located on Buchanan Street, have shared this recipe for a classic French Martini cocktail with a Christmas twist.

The restaurant and bar is located in Glasgow’s city centre on 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.

The Ivy is situated across two floors and has prominent bars on both levels, serving delicious food and daily afternoon tea from 3-5pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Christmas, the restaurant will be serving a winter menu filled with seasonal dishes and indulgent desserts. You can book your table and search their festive menu here.

Here, The Ivy’s head bartender, Valentin Vlad, shows us how to make their classic French Martini cocktail at home.

Ingredients

Fried Raspberries

Edible Flower

50ml Wyborowa Vodka

50ml Pineapple Juice

25ml Chambord

Method

Add all ingredients together into a mixer with ice and shake well until the content is foamy.

Strain the mixture into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with an edible flower and sprinkle on the fried raspberries for your Christmas twist.