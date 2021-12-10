Christmas Cocktail of the Week: French Martini from The Ivy

The restaurant and bar is located in Glasgow’s city centre on 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.
The Ivy is situated across two floors and has prominent bars on both levels, serving delicious food and daily afternoon tea from 3-5pm.
This Christmas, the restaurant will be serving a winter menu filled with seasonal dishes and indulgent desserts. You can book your table and search their festive menu here.
Here, The Ivy’s head bartender, Valentin Vlad, shows us how to make their classic French Martini cocktail at home.
Ingredients
Fried Raspberries
Edible Flower
50ml Wyborowa Vodka
50ml Pineapple Juice
25ml Chambord
Method
Add all ingredients together into a mixer with ice and shake well until the content is foamy.
Strain the mixture into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with an edible flower and sprinkle on the fried raspberries for your Christmas twist.
Enjoy!