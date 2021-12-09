What’s on the menu this Christmas at some of Glasgow’s best bakeries?

As we get closer to Christmas, the high street is full of big name brands and their festive food and drink menus.

From Greggs to Starbucks and Pret, there’s plenty of Christmas coffee and seasonal sandwiches on offer. But what about the independents?

Here we take a look at 9 local and independent Glasgow bakeries and cafes, and their festive offerings.

Cottonrake

Cottonrake, on Great Western Road, recently extended their opening times so you can pop in and enjoy freshly made sandwiches, pastries, cakes and coffee for even longer.

Their Christmas pre-orders open on 10 December, but customers can look forward to sweet treats such as mince pies, a seasonal macaron of the month and yule log.

Kaf

Kaf is already selling their handmade mince pies, which can be enjoyed with brandy butter. They’ve also brought back their popular cinnamon buns.

For those looking for something savoury, there’s the Italian turkey hero bagel. An ‘everything but the bagel’ stuffed with house roast turkey, mortadella, salami Milano, beef tomatoes, swiss giardiniera relish, bacon mayo, tabasco and shredded lettuce. There’s also a Christmas dinner sub, jfc Christmas sandwich and a vegan Christmas dinner sub.

The Bakery by Zique

Cinnamon buns and mince pies are just two of the delicious pastries on offer at this west end bakery. There’s also a range of sourdough and cakes, as well as soup, sausage rolls and filled rolls.

Big Bear Bakery

This family-owned bakery in the south side has a huge fan base, and it’s easy to see why. This Christmas they’re opening their pre-orders from Friday 10 December or Friday 17th December.

Sweet treats include frangipane mince pie puff tart, cinnamon buns (there’s also a vegan option), empire biscuits, croissants and Portuguese custard tarts.

Sweet Jane Bakehouse

This Dennistoun bakery has a range of gift boxes, ideal for treating yourself or a loved one to this Christmas including a sourdough bread making kit and coffee lovers box.

Festive treats include linzer cookies, mulled wine ganache macarons, amaretti biscuits, gingerbread macaron and iced fruit cake.

Broken Clock Cafe

This west end patisserie is open for Christmas pre-orders and will be stocking picture perfect cakes including Rudolph cookies, Christmas tree cakes, Santa’s igloo, Santa’s sleigh cake and a hazelnut mousse roll.

Tantrum Doughnuts

Tantrum have been serving Glaswegians with amazing doughnuts since 2015. With two outlets, one in the west end and the other in the city centre, their core range is joined by seasonal specials such as Halloween doughnuts and a range of festive flavours. These will launch on 14 December, so watch this space.

Singl-end

With restaurants in both Merchant City and Garnethill, Sing-end are gearing up for Christmas with sweet treats such as orange and pistachio polenta cakes, and Bailey’s hot chocolate topped with toffee popcorn, marshmallows and cream.

Twisted Empire Bakes