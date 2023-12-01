Christmas Dinner - everybody wants it, but who can be bothered cooking it? Rather than putting your mammy, granny - or even worse, yourself - out this festive season, why not consider getting your dinner cooked for you at one of these fine Glaswegian establishments.
To help you avoid a Christmas cookery disaster - we’ve put together this list of Glasgow restaurants serving Christmas dinner this year.
It doesn’t have to always be the traditional turkey with plenty of these restaurants serving up delicious alternatives which include steak salmon and vegetarian dishes.
Here are some of our top picks for Christmas Day dinner in Glasgow.
1. Oran Mor
Enjoy Christmas Day dining in the stunning auditorium at Oran Mor with a three course meal being served at £74.95 per adult and £24.95 per child.
2. The Social
Well-established Royal Exchange Square restaurant and bar, The Social, are operating all throughout the festive season - offering a new Christmas food and cocktail menu. Booth packages are available all throughout the festive season - with bookings available up until Hogmanay, promising a huge bash for the New Years. Booth Packages include cocktail trees, ‘chef’s nibbles’, and more. Food on offer over Christmas includes Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, a vegan mushroom nut roast, Sea Trout with a sorrel crust, and a ‘Pigs In Blanket Pizza’. Desserts on offer include Black Forest Cheesecake, a Traditional Christmas Pudding, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and a Dark Chocolate Delice.
3. The Corinthian
Situated just a stone’s throw away from the Christmas lights at George Square, head to the stunning Corinthian for Christmas Day dining priced at £74.95 per adult and £27.95 per child for a comforting five-course menu.
4. The Grosvenor
If you’re looking for a dinner that’ll capture the magic of Christmas, The Grosvenor on Ashton Lane has you covered. It’s not every Christmas you get to dine under a canopy of fairy lights in one of Glasgow’s most stylish streets.
Diners can choose from dining in the Café, or partying the night away up on the grand Mezzanine with its own private bar. There are also two private dining rooms for more intimate get togethers.