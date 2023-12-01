4 . The Grosvenor

If you’re looking for a dinner that’ll capture the magic of Christmas, The Grosvenor on Ashton Lane has you covered. It’s not every Christmas you get to dine under a canopy of fairy lights in one of Glasgow’s most stylish streets. Diners can choose from dining in the Café, or partying the night away up on the grand Mezzanine with its own private bar. There are also two private dining rooms for more intimate get togethers.