Glasgow - it's Christmas. We're only a few days out from Christmas dinner, which if you're anything like us - you look forward to even more than the presents.
Here at GlasgowWorld we have an inexplicable urge to rank and codify things, so you know this was article was a long time coming. I sat down and gave it some real thought - what is the best part of a Christmas dinner? What's the worst? These, of course, are subjective opinions - so feel free to disagree (although you'd be wrong to, this list is 100% accurate).
Included in this list are things I've had for Christmas dinner over the years - many people will lament the exclusion of items like roast lamb and roast beef - but I'm sorry to say I've never had those menu items outside of a Sunday dinner or a Toby Carvery.
From Brussel Sprouts to the big Turkey - this is your Christmas dinner ranked from best to worst.
1. Roast Potatoes
Roast tatties - undeniably the king of the Christmas Dinner court. in my humble opinion. They don't need to be fancy - just roast them in goose fat, make sure they're crispy on the outside and soft on the inside and you're laughing. We've seen folk post recipes involving cheese, herbs, and other such additions, in our opinion, that's not needed - why gild the lily?
2. Stuffing
It may look inedible and incredibly gross - but stuffing (my grannies stuffing specifically) has got to be a very close second for Christmas Dinner. Just don't ask me what it's made of or even how it's made - I don't want to know, I don't even want to think about it - I just want to enjoy it once a year, is that too much to ask?
3. Roast Ham
Forget Turkey, Roast Ham may be the greatest of all time when it comes to Christmas dinner. My dad used to use the bone from a ham hock to make this incredible soup for a starter too, which always went down a treat.
4. Yule Log
The proclaimers walked 500 miles just to end up at your door, I'm telling you now I would walk 1,000 miles for a Yule Log. This is probably one of the only Christmas dinner items I've had outwith the festive season too. I was really into trains when I was younger so my dad would coat a Yule Log in Chocolate and make a chimney out of a mini roll to make a chocolate train cake for my birthday. God only knows where he found a yule log outside of Christmas though. Photo: Contributed